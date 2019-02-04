Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 06:49:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Schoffel: Maybe Francois' dismissal will end FSU's abysmal run at QB

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Deondre Francois was dismissed by FSU this weekend after his girlfriend posted a video on Instagram that allegedly included audio of him threatening, and possibly committing, acts of domestic violence.
Associated Press

It must be a lot harder than it looks.

How else can you explain the complete disaster that Florida State's quarterback recruiting and development has been over the last six years?

Since Jimbo Fisher landed Jameis Winston and Sean Maguire in the same class in 2012, the Seminoles have signed seven high school quarterbacks.

Three of those seven ended up being dismissed from the program (with the latest being Deondre Francois this weekend).

Two transferred without ever starting a game.

And one gave up the sport before his eligibility expired.

The only one of the seven who hasn't flamed out at FSU for one reason or another is James Blackman, and the verdict is still out on him. It was only a couple weeks ago that he was reportedly thinking about putting his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Here's a closer look at the Seminoles' Unlucky 7:

Trouble under center
Year Prep QBs signed FSU highlights How career ended

2013

John Franklin

Appeared in 2 games; zero pass attempts

Transferred

2014

J.J. Cosentino

Played sparingly as career backup

Quit football before senior year

2015

Deondre Francois

Started 2016, '18 seasons; missed '17 due to injury

Dismissed

2015

De'Andre Johnson

None

Dismissed before first season

2016

Malik Henry

None

Dismissed*

2017

James Blackman

Started 12 games in 2017; leader for top job in '19

Still on team

2017

Bailey Hockman

None

Transferred

2018

None

--

--
* Malik Henry officially transferred, but it was widely known that he wasn't welcome back after first year in program.

Would you just look at that list?

It's a mystery how a school like Florida State could experience a run of frustration and futility like that under any circumstances. It's even harder to figure out how it could happen with a quarterback guru like Jimbo Fisher running the program for most of that time frame. And it's downright impossible to understand when you consider that the Seminoles were arguably the best program in college football at the beginning of that stretch.

In 2013, FSU went 14-0, won a national championship and scored a gazillion touchdowns with a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback. The Seminoles then somehow parlayed that success into landing J.J. Cosentino as their lone QB signee in 2014 -- after Cosentino passed for all of 771 yards as a high school senior.

