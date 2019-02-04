It must be a lot harder than it looks.

How else can you explain the complete disaster that Florida State's quarterback recruiting and development has been over the last six years?

Since Jimbo Fisher landed Jameis Winston and Sean Maguire in the same class in 2012, the Seminoles have signed seven high school quarterbacks.

Three of those seven ended up being dismissed from the program (with the latest being Deondre Francois this weekend).

Two transferred without ever starting a game.

And one gave up the sport before his eligibility expired.

The only one of the seven who hasn't flamed out at FSU for one reason or another is James Blackman, and the verdict is still out on him. It was only a couple weeks ago that he was reportedly thinking about putting his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Here's a closer look at the Seminoles' Unlucky 7: