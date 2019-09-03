* And the lopsided disparity in time of possession -- which meant FSU's defense was on the field for more than 40 minutes of game time in absolutely brutal conditions.

Immediately after Florida State's come-from-ahead loss to Boise State on Saturday, most fans and media were focused on the tangible reasons that led to that defeat:

Florida State fans should know this place well. They resided here in the mid-2000s, and they moved back in a couple years ago.

Welcome to the land of College Football Absurdity. A place where once-proud programs languish when they start losing a lot of games, and everyone jumps to every conceivable conclusion as to why that's happening.

The defense played poorly, the offense got complacent or sloppy or both, and you're probably not going to win a game when your defense has to play over 100 snaps when it's over 100 degrees on the field.

Now, can we get into the specifics that led to those problems? Sure. We can and we will. But when you live in the land of College Football Absurdity, you sometimes get sidetracked with silly stories that take on a life of their own.

That brings us to the great hydration debate of 2019.

During his weekly radio/television show Monday night, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was asked about his players dealing with cramping during Saturday's game. And Taggart said he has actually spoken with the Seminoles' "medical staff" after the loss about making sure the players were properly hydrated before future games.

He said the staff needs to make sure the players are drinking plenty of fluids in the days leading up to each contest.

"Our guys got to hydrate," Taggart said. "That can't be on Friday, that can't be on Thursday. They need to start hydrating early in the week and take care of their bodies. We can't leave it up to the players just to do it. We've got to force them to hydrate and take care of themselves. I don't know if we did a good job of that last weekend."

Now, you can take Taggart's comments several ways.

Some will take it like Florida State's coaching staff, athletic trainers, nutritionist and team doctors were somehow unaware that it was going to be hot in Florida on Aug. 31, or that they simply didn't educate the players.

Some will take it as Taggart placing blame on others for his players not being ready to compete in their season opener.

Some will assume he's pointing to that situation as a major reason for the loss, while some will believe he was only answering a question about the specific players who had cramping issues. (It wasn't widespread.)

Since we haven't had a chance to speak with Taggart since his Monday afternoon press conference, I can't tell you exactly what he meant. I'll be honest, though. When I heard him make the comments live, I thought it was a bit of a slap at FSU's athletic trainers and the nutrition staff. As if to say that they were not doing their job properly -- which led to some players experiencing cramps -- and he had to give them direction moving forward.

Early Tuesday, I spoke to someone in the athletics department who had a different take. That person believed Taggart was merely recounting a conversation he had with the staff, in which he instructed them to take a more hand-on approach when it comes to monitoring the players' water intake. Instead of just educating them and making the fluids available, he wants them to be more proactive with their approach.

That's all well and good.

The problem right now -- with Florida State losing games and residing in the land of College Football Absurdity -- is that anything Taggart says along those lines is going to be taken as a reason for the loss. Or, worse yet, an excuse for the loss.

Check out just a couple of the headlines from around the Internet on Tuesday:

"Taggart: Dehydration possible factor in loss" -- ESPN

"Willie Taggart doesn't know if Florida State was properly hydrated against Boise State" -- Yahoo Sports

That story line only picked up steam after FSU's player interviews Tuesday morning, when junior center Baveon Johnson was asked whether he thought the team's conditioning was a problem on Saturday.

"Conditioning wasn't our strong suit," he said, adding that the Seminoles planned to work on it this week.

Not surprisingly, that quote -- and other similar ones from Johnson -- led to headlines in the Tallahassee Democrat and other media outlets: "Florida State starter calls conditioning into question after Boise State loss."

Well, I've got a headline for you too: Hydration and conditioning weren't the reasons Florida State lost to Boise State.

They lost because the defense was awful and couldn't get off the field. They lost because whatever chemistry Kendal Briles, James Blackman and the rest of the offense displayed in the first half evaporated in the second. They lost because they made poor decisions at key moments, and because they relaxed when they built a big early lead.

Yes, Florida State's defensive players were dragging late in the second half of that game. But so would Alabama's or Clemson's if they were on the field for 108 plays in that heat. (And, yes, I know that Boise's offensive players were also on the field for that many plays, but the workload is entirely different for offensive players and defensive players. For several reasons. You'll have to trust me on this.)

And as for Baveon Johnson's quotes, I honestly think that's a situation where the young man was trying to tell the media what they wanted to hear. Reporters were asking questions about what went wrong, bringing up topics like conditioning and preparation, and I just think he wanted to express regret about the loss. I believe that because, quite frankly, conditioning wasn't a major problem for the offensive line. Heck, it couldn't have been -- they were only on the field for like nine minutes of the second half.

Yet, when you're a high-profile football team losing a lot of football games, you can''t expect people to use logic. They're going to hyper-focus on every single comment or development around your program, and speculate whether that is the reason for your struggles.

Last season, it was the team's dancing and music at practice. On Saturday, some suggested it was because the players were still "swag surfing" before kickoffs and because Tamorrion Terry brings a mask to the games.

It's all a lot of silliness.

You might not like those antics, but none of that causes a loss, and none of it would even be discussed after a win.

There are real tangible reasons for Florida State's struggles, and we'll continue exploring them in the coming days and weeks. But in the meantime, we'll all just have to keep wading through the nonsense that comes with living in the land of College Football Absurdity.

None of us will be moving out until Florida State's losses become wins again.



