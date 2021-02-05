Schoffel: FSU needs transfers to provide more than size, speed, strength
While none of them have been guaranteed starting jobs, it wouldn't be a surprise to see at least six of Florida State's eight new transfers claim those top positions when the 2021 season rolls around.
And if Mike Norvell is able to land a veteran offensive tackle in the coming months, that number could soar to seven or more.
It's not hard to envision McKenzie Milton as the Seminoles' leading passer and Andrew Parchment as the top receiver. Jermaine Johnson would have to be the odds-on favorite to lead the team in sacks, and if history is any indication, Jammie Robinson will be among the leading tacklers. Several other transfers could end up having big seasons as well.
But if the Seminoles are really going to succeed in 2021, the biggest impact of these transfers won't be measured in individual statistics.
As important as it was for Norvell and his staff to find some proven talent to revitalize this roster -- and the Seminoles have clearly done that -- it was just as important that they received an infusion of leadership.
If you look back at FSU's steady decline over the past few years, a lack of positive leaders has been one of the program's biggest missing ingredients.
It was a problem when Jimbo Fisher's final Seminole squad was getting beat at home by N.C. State and Louisville and then getting blown out at Boston College. It was a problem throughout Willie Taggart's tenure, and again during Norvell's first campaign.
It was evident in so many areas. The way the Seminoles faltered when faced with adversity. The way they often struggled to even compete in road games. In how players sometimes expressed their frustrations publicly on social media instead of addressing issues within the team.
They could rally together when times were good, but they often fell apart when things went south.
None of us can know just yet whether Milton and these other transfers are all great leaders. But the chatter around the program has all been positive so far, and you had to like what we heard from several of them during media opportunities in recent weeks.
