As important as it was for Norvell and his staff to find some proven talent to revitalize this roster -- and the Seminoles have clearly done that -- it was just as important that they received an infusion of leadership.

If you look back at FSU's steady decline over the past few years, a lack of positive leaders has been one of the program's biggest missing ingredients.

It was a problem when Jimbo Fisher's final Seminole squad was getting beat at home by N.C. State and Louisville and then getting blown out at Boston College. It was a problem throughout Willie Taggart's tenure, and again during Norvell's first campaign.

It was evident in so many areas. The way the Seminoles faltered when faced with adversity. The way they often struggled to even compete in road games. In how players sometimes expressed their frustrations publicly on social media instead of addressing issues within the team.

They could rally together when times were good, but they often fell apart when things went south.

None of us can know just yet whether Milton and these other transfers are all great leaders. But the chatter around the program has all been positive so far, and you had to like what we heard from several of them during media opportunities in recent weeks.