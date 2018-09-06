Given the ugly national climate surrounding journalists and the media, I'm not entirely comfortable saying this -- since, well, I'm kind of in that line of work and I believe deeply in the rights of a Free Press -- but man, the media machine can really suck sometimes.

On Wednesday morning, Warchant's Corey Clark asked Willie Taggart how it affected his up-tempo offense Monday night when players from Virginia Tech repeatedly had to be helped off the field by trainers following big plays by the Seminoles.

It was a very hot topic among FSU fans, who were incensed that the Hokies appeared to be intentionally stalling to stop their opponent's momentum. The player would go down, the clock would stop, the trainers would come onto the field, ESPN would go to a commercial, the player would walk to the sideline, the defense would regroup, then the player would frequently come right back into the game a couple plays later.

"Yeah, that happened quite a bit," Taggart said with a smile. "It is what it is. Can't do anything about it. Just gotta line up and play the next play."

When I followed up and asked if there should be additional rules about how long players have to sit out following an injury timeout, Taggart said, "They make changes for everything else. I'm sure they'll come up with it at some point."

Taggart was smiling the entire time.

He wasn't complaining. He wasn't whining. He never indicated that it had anything to do with the result of the game. And he never even mentioned it in the postgame press conference Monday night. He was simply answering the questions.

Later Wednesday morning, Taggart was asked those same questions again during the ACC coaches' teleconference. And his first two responses were almost exactly what he said to us.

"Well, it is what it is," Taggart said the first time. "I guess it's part of football now. That's all I can say."

"I'm sure we will one day," he then said, when asked if there should be rule changes. "Kind of like everything else, it comes when it start happening. They'll come up with something. Until they do, I don't see why anybody wouldn't do it."

A reporter then followed up and asked if Taggart thought the players were intentionally faking injuries.



"I mean, it is what it is," he said. "It happened too often, so it's hard not to. It happened too often."



That was the extent of it.

Reporters asked questions. He gave his opinions.

Somehow, some in the national (and Virginia) media have turned that into Taggart being a poor sport and whining about a seemingly minor matter in a lopsided victory.

It was the lead item Wednesday evening on ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption." With the subject header reading, "Taggart thinks Va. Tech faked injuries," Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser took turns ripping Florida State's first-year head coach for making excuses and not focusing on why his team played so poorly.

A columnist in the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch wrote a piece titled, "Florida State should work on making plays, not excuses." Other sports talk radio hosts undoubtedly will be taking aim today as well. It's an easy -- albeit unfair -- take on a slow news day.

And as Taggart is quickly learning, anything he says at Florida State will be amplified several times louder than if he had said it at his previous stops. The head coach at Western Kentucky or USF can say something controversial, and it might cause a few ripples locally. The head coach at Oregon can do it, and it might become a story regionally.

But the head coach at Florida State University can simply answer a question -- and be correct in his opinion -- and it ends up being the lead story on ESPN's most popular talking-heads program just a few hours later.

That's the nature of the beast, I guess. It comes with the $5 million salary and the prestige of being the Seminole Commander-In-Chief. But I really hope it doesn't cause Taggart to become more guarded with the media.

During his nine months as FSU's head coach, Taggart has been a breath of fresh air when it comes to dealing with the media and the public. He has not only been accessible, but he has been forthcoming with his thoughts and opinions, and he has -- thankfully -- allowed many of his players and all of his assistant coaches to speak publicly.

That's not just good for reporters, it's good for the fans. It gives them a better feeling for who they're rooting for on Saturdays.

But if Taggart is then going to get beaten up by the media for answering THEIR questions honestly, that has to be incredibly frustrating. Especially as Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is somehow avoiding scrutiny when it was his team's actions that started all of this.

I'm not saying that all of his team's injuries were staged -- clearly, that's not the case. One of them came after an incomplete pass by FSU on a third down. Another occurred when two Virginia Tech defenders clearly collided head-to-head. And there were at least one or two others that certainly seemed legitimate.

But there were a few other instances when FSU's offense hit big plays, and Virginia Tech's defenders seemed to be just fine until looking to the sideline -- or coming up with the idea on their own -- and then suddenly dropped to the grass. One of those occasions was captured and posted by numerous people on social media.