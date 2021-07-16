Schoffel: Mixing all these ingredients will be Norvell's next big task

To some people, there's nothing unusual about that at all.

Johnson was clearly the Seminoles' best defensive player during spring practice, and either Travis or Milton will be the starting quarterback. It would be difficult to bring one without the other and call it an open quarterback competition, and there is not exactly another slam-dunk option on that side of the ball.

Offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor and running back Jashaun Corbin would have been solid options -- they both are considered team leaders and would represent the program well -- but neither brings very much in the way of star appeal.

Travis and Milton both do.

Milton, of course, was one of the biggest names in college football before his catastrophic leg injury at UCF nearly three years ago. Just the fact that he is competing for a starting job again, at a program like Florida State, will make him one of the most talked-about players in the conference this preseason.

While Travis might not have the same overall resume, he definitely turned heads with his playmaking ability last season. So when he sits down in front of a group of reporters from around the conference, they are going to be very familiar with his exploits on the field. They have seen his highlight-reel plays.

So with schools being asked to send three players this year, there's absolutely nothing wrong with the Seminoles' choices.

Best defensive player? Check.

Most high-profile offensive players? Check and check.

But as a collective, it's still a slightly unusual group. Which explains some of those raised eyebrows we mentioned earlier.