 Lackluster NFL Draft another symbol of why FSU Football has struggled
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 08:38:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Schoffel: NFL Draft yet another reminder of how FSU Football lost its way

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

For many Florida State fans, the 2021 NFL Draft felt like a painful reminder of all the things that went poorly for the Seminoles' football team last season. And for the last several seasons.

It was like looking into a mirror and remembering that you don't like the view.

For three straight days.

Tamorrion Terry was one of the most dynamic receivers in college football in 2019. This weekend, he went undrafted.
Tamorrion Terry was one of the most dynamic receivers in college football in 2019. This weekend, he went undrafted. (Logan Stanford / Warchant.com)

Cornerback Asante Samuel was perhaps the only real success story for the Seminoles this time around. He came in as a four-star prospect, played at a high level throughout his career and was rewarded with a high draft pick.

Safety Hamsah Nasirilden should have been the next closest thing. He also came in as a four-star and played at a very high level but missed most of last season with a knee injury, which forced him to fall all the way down to the sixth round.

The Seminoles' other two draft picks -- defensive ends Janarius Robinson and Joshua Kaindoh -- were selected in the fourth round based on measurables and potential more than anything they accomplished while wearing the garnet and gold.

And then there were the two high-profile Seminoles who didn't get selected at all -- defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry. Nearly 260 college football players were selected in this year's draft, and Wilson and Terry listened to each and every name without ever hearing theirs.

Kickers and long snappers were drafted. Virtual unknowns from FCS, Division-II and even Division-III programs were selected. (Division-III schools do not offer scholarships.) Dozens of defensive linemen and wide receivers got calls from NFL clubs.

Yet no Wilson. And no Terry.

There was a time when that might have seemed inconceivable.

At the end of the 2019 season, both players had to do a great deal of soul-searching before deciding to come back for 2020. Wilson said at the time he was told he would have been a first-round pick if he had declared for the draft. Terry might have been an early round pick as well.

