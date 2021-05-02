Cornerback Asante Samuel was perhaps the only real success story for the Seminoles this time around. He came in as a four-star prospect, played at a high level throughout his career and was rewarded with a high draft pick.

Safety Hamsah Nasirilden should have been the next closest thing. He also came in as a four-star and played at a very high level but missed most of last season with a knee injury, which forced him to fall all the way down to the sixth round.

The Seminoles' other two draft picks -- defensive ends Janarius Robinson and Joshua Kaindoh -- were selected in the fourth round based on measurables and potential more than anything they accomplished while wearing the garnet and gold.

And then there were the two high-profile Seminoles who didn't get selected at all -- defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry. Nearly 260 college football players were selected in this year's draft, and Wilson and Terry listened to each and every name without ever hearing theirs.

Kickers and long snappers were drafted. Virtual unknowns from FCS, Division-II and even Division-III programs were selected. (Division-III schools do not offer scholarships.) Dozens of defensive linemen and wide receivers got calls from NFL clubs.

Yet no Wilson. And no Terry.

There was a time when that might have seemed inconceivable.

At the end of the 2019 season, both players had to do a great deal of soul-searching before deciding to come back for 2020. Wilson said at the time he was told he would have been a first-round pick if he had declared for the draft. Terry might have been an early round pick as well.