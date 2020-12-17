The rule, which would go into effect on Aug. 1, 2021, would allow players to transfer one time during their college careers and compete immediately at a new school -- whether they are undergraduate or graduate students. In the past, only players who had already earned their bachelor's degrees were permitted to avoid sitting out a season.

If undergraduates transferred, they were required to apply for an NCAA waiver to play that first season. And while many of those waivers were granted -- FSU had several this past season -- there were no guarantees. Now, many coaches fear, we will see straight-up free agency in college football, with players not even hesitating to leave for greener pastures.

That is cause for concern for all college football coaches, but it also could open the door to new opportunities. And Norvell seems eager to see who might come knocking.

With a roster in need of not only talent, but also experienced and physically developed players, the Seminoles have only signed 16 prospects through the first day of the early period. Fifteen players inked with FSU on Wednesday, and UCF quarterback transfer McKenzie Milton signed on Monday.

What that means is the Seminoles essentially have nine or 10 spots remaining (including transfers) for the class of 2021, and Norvell is in no rush to fill those remaining spots -- even though Florida State's national class ranking sits at No. 38 nationally.

Part of that low ranking is due to many FSU signees not being highly rated; they boast an average star ranking of 3.13. But the other part is the fact that the Seminoles have just 16 listed commitments (Note: that group includes three-star OL Kimo Makaneole, who hasn't yet signed; it does not include Milton, who has.)

Regardless, it's a very small number. Of the schools with the top 40 recruiting classes nationally, FSU is only one of four with 16 or fewer commitments. The majority have 20 or more. Some have 24, 25 or 26.