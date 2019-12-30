On the surface, that's not an especially grand statement. Lots of people have plans. I've got plans. You've got plans. Even fired football coaches had plans at one point.



But what struck me by those comments was how quickly Norvell made such a significant impression on all of these different people.

Whether it was a 10-minute chat during a recruiting visit or a conversation that went on for hours during the job interview process, everyone seems to walk away from meetings with Norvell feeling strongly about his vision. And they seem confident he can execute it.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I originally started writing this column before Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry announced Monday morning that they'll be returning for next season. My initial focus was going to be on the staff Norvell has assembled in lightning-quick fashion and his impressive early strides in terms of recruiting and attracting transfer players.

But the Wilson and Terry decisions only hammer home the point.

While Norvell doesn't get all the credit for convincing the Seminoles' top defensive and offensive players to bypass the NFL Draft for another year -- you can rest assured that their position coaches, Odell Haggins and Ron Dugans, and others played significant roles -- there's no way they would have stayed at FSU if they didn't also like the picture Norvell was painting for their futures.

The same can be said for the Willie Taggart recruits who stayed on board when Norvell took over, the players like Jashaun Corbin and Devontay Taylor who have announced they're transferring in, and the assistant coaches who have signed on to help run his program.

In just three weeks, Norvell has locked in virtually every key member of his 2020 coaching staff and support staff. Nine of the 10 assistant coaches have already been announced, and the 10th is likely to be announced this week.

The new strength and conditioning coach has been hired. A new Chief of Staff position has been created and filled. Even some of the off-field analyst positions have been taken -- by coaches who are leaving on-field assistant coaching gigs at smaller schools no less.

It has been a flurry of activity that is not just impressive, but almost overwhelming.

"I'm pretty impressed -- with not just the speed, but the quality," FSU athletics director David Coburn said of the coaching hires. "He clearly has had a plan for awhile. He's been talking to guys about, 'If I get a job that we all like, do you want to come?' And clearly, they did."

You know the saying, "All gas, no brakes?" The joke going around the FSU athletics department is that Norvell didn't come with a brake pedal.

"We've actually had to slow him down," Coburn told me.

The athletics director was speaking specifically about the hiring processes for coaches and staff, referring to state regulations about filling open positions and also the university's stringent HR policies. But it probably could be said for other areas as well.

Since his hiring, Norvell has displayed a seemingly endless whirlwind of energy. And what has impressed people inside the program the most is that it's not just activity for activity's sake. There is a level of organization and detail that connects purpose to the passion.

Coburn believes that's a major reason why Norvell has been so successful at hiring coaches and staffers.

"People want to work for him," the A.D. said. "He's organized. And disciplined. And obviously cares about his people. They want to come back and work for him."