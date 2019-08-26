Schoffel: Starting nod is huge for Blackman, and also for FSU Football
More often than not, quarterback competitions tend to divide a fan base.
Whether it was Brad Johnson vs. Casey Weldon, Drew Weatherford vs. Xavier Lee or Chris Rix vs. anybody (and everybody), fans typically will choose sides early and then dig in their heels for the candidate they like best.
This 2019 Florida State quarterback battle was one of the rare exceptions.
In this instance, everyone who loves the Seminoles should have been -- and most likely was -- pulling for James Blackman to beat out graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook and the rest of the field. And late Sunday night, those fans were rewarded with the news that Blackman had indeed won the top job and will be FSU's starting quarterback this Saturday against Boise State.
Why should the support for Blackman have been unanimous?
Well, it has nothing to do with Hornibrook. Or Louisville transfer Jordan Travis.
It's just that Blackman is a very good leader, he is extremely likable, he has patiently waited for his opportunity while being a great teammate, and it would have been a really bad sign for him -- and his future at Florida State -- if he had lost this particular battle.
Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
To put it plainly, James Blackman had every conceivable advantage going into this competition.
* He has more than two years' worth of sweat equity invested in the Florida State program; Hornibrook has a few months.
* Earlier this year, he was able to participate in an entire month of spring practice under first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles; Hornibrook was still back at Wisconsin.
* Blackman also has been working on running a hurry-up, no-huddle offense since January 2018; Hornibrook has played in pro-style offenses his entire career and took his first reps in this type of scheme earlier this month.
That doesn't even take into account Blackman's edge in physical talent -- he has a much stronger arm and better mobility -- or the fact that the redshirt sophomore is perhaps the most well-liked player in the Florida State locker room.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news