More often than not, quarterback competitions tend to divide a fan base.

Whether it was Brad Johnson vs. Casey Weldon, Drew Weatherford vs. Xavier Lee or Chris Rix vs. anybody (and everybody), fans typically will choose sides early and then dig in their heels for the candidate they like best.

This 2019 Florida State quarterback battle was one of the rare exceptions.

In this instance, everyone who loves the Seminoles should have been -- and most likely was -- pulling for James Blackman to beat out graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook and the rest of the field. And late Sunday night, those fans were rewarded with the news that Blackman had indeed won the top job and will be FSU's starting quarterback this Saturday against Boise State.

Why should the support for Blackman have been unanimous?

Well, it has nothing to do with Hornibrook. Or Louisville transfer Jordan Travis.

It's just that Blackman is a very good leader, he is extremely likable, he has patiently waited for his opportunity while being a great teammate, and it would have been a really bad sign for him -- and his future at Florida State -- if he had lost this particular battle.

