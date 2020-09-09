It's in assembling a very good offensive coaching staff -- and being willing to tap into that staff's collective experience and brain power.

But without seeing a game -- not even a quarter -- there's one area where I feel confident Norvell has already done a better job than any Florida State football coach in at least 20 years.

No one cares how he'll measure up against the other ones.

It's way too early to know how Mike Norvell is going to stack up against Florida State's previous head coaches. Well, the ones who won national championships anyway.

Jimbo Fisher had some good individual assistant coaches on offense during his eight seasons as head coach. He even had a couple of good offensive staffs.

But we all knew that as long as he was running the show, it was never going to be a collaborative effort.

Fisher designed the offense. He called the plays. He made the in-game adjustments. His assistants took marching orders.

The situation was almost exactly the opposite during Bobby Bowden's final decade in charge. Bowden was more than willing to take input from his assistant coaches -- both in the form of game planning and play calling. But for most of that final decade, once Mark Richt left to become head coach at Georgia, Bowden was no longer surrounded by a very good offensive staff.

Things will be very different under Norvell.

For starters, he has an offensive coordinator in Kenny Dillingham who is very bright, and who he genuinely respects. Check out what Norvell had to say about their relationship on Tuesday.

"Kenny's remarkable," the head coach said, noting that Dillingham has worked with him since Norvell was a young offensive coordinator at Arizona State. "His understanding and approach to the game. Knowing this offense -- he's been in it as long as anybody. I mean really, as we've evolved from years back at Arizona State to where we are today, he's played a huge role in that. ...

"During the course of the game, it's great to have somebody with that type of perspective, being up in the box. Whether it's a play call, whether it's something he sees and an adjustment needs to be made. To have that type of trust is something I don't take for granted, and we're definitely very fortunate to have."

So it obviously won't be a one-man show. But it won't be a two-man production, either.

Dillingham is surrounded by an offensive staff that boasts an intriguing level of experience, both as assistant coaches and also in leadership positions.

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins is not only considered one of the country's most promising young assistant coaches, but he already has been an offensive coordinator at the FBS level -- last season at Charlotte. Before that, he was assistant head coach and run game coordinator at Tulane.

Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen has spent most of the past decade coaching offensive lines at Power 5 schools Arizona State, Texas Tech and TCU. He previously was head coach at Division-II Abilene Christian for seven years.

Running backs coach David Johnson was an assistant coach at Tennessee the last two seasons. He has coached running backs, receivers and tight ends at different colleges, and he was Norvell's passing game coordinator during their first two years at Memphis.