Like most university presidents, I honestly don't think John Thrasher loves dealing with athletics.

I have no doubt whatsoever that he loves sports. He enjoyed playing them when he was younger, and he loves cheering on the Seminoles in all arenas. Just look for him and his wife, Jean, in their seats at the Tucker Center or Howser Stadium or in the President's Box at Doak Campbell. You'll see their passion emanating from every pore.

But when you're running a major public institution like Florida State University, dealing with a multitude of complex and important issues on an hourly basis, the last thing you need is additional headaches in athletics.

Thrasher deals with them because he has to. Because college athletics is big business, and it's the window through which many people view American universities. But like his predecessor, Eric Barron, once told me, it sometimes consumes way more time and effort than it's worth to the bottom line.

"Every president will tell you it's a surprise how much time athletics takes," Barron said shortly before he fired former athletics director Randy Spetman in June of 2013. "Less than 10 percent of your budget. Far more than 10 percent of your time."

Five years later, FSU is about to go through another major upheaval in athletics.

Stan Wilcox, who was hired two months after Spetman was let go, is now leaving the Seminoles for an executive position with the NCAA. It was an announcement that sent shock waves through the Moore Athletics Center late Monday morning, and it will have many staffers and even coaches pondering their futures in the days and weeks to come.

It's not necessarily Wilcox's departure -- in and of itself -- that has many inside the department nervous. While there are some who greatly respected him and the way he ran things, his overall approval rating within Seminole Athletics was not super high. Exactly where it stood depended on who you asked.

Wilcox's supporters will point to his high-level connections in the NCAA and ACC offices as well as his sharp mind and problem-solving skills as assets the program will miss. They'll also give him credit for the department's incredible success on and off the field in recent years, including a top-10 finish in this past year's Director's Cup standings and a cumulative 3.0 grade-point average across all sports -- the first time the Seminoles accomplished that feat in school history.

Wilcox's detractors, meanwhile, have complained for years that he didn't spend enough time with the rank-and-file employees. That he was not a great public speaker and was rarely visible outside of game days. And due mainly to those factors, he didn't foster the esprit de corps you would like to see in any business, but especially in a college athletics department.

There are merits to both points of view, but the bottom line is he was not universally loved or disliked. My personal opinion is he was a good guy who did a good job -- made some minor mistakes, but also handled some major issues very well.

However you felt about Wilcox's tenure, make no mistake about this one important fact: his departure puts Thrasher and Florida State in an extremely difficult position.

Difficult because of the timing -- just before the start of football season and the unveiling of plans to build a new standalone football facility -- but also because of the challenges FSU will face when hiring its next athletics director.

Let's start with the obvious: The sometimes tenuous relationship that exists between the athletics department, Seminole Boosters and the football coaching staff (whichever football coaching staff is in place at the time). There are times when all three offices are working in perfect harmony, but there have been other times when two -- or all three -- are in a state of conflict. When the football staff wants one thing, but the athletics department establishes a different priority. Or the athletics department has one vision, but the Boosters say it's not feasible financially.

These issues aren't necessarily unique to Florida State, but they are a frequent source of frustration for many in the department. It would take a person very little effort to find current and former staffers in the Moore Center who believe longtime Seminole Boosters President Andy Miller possesses too much power. Meanwhile, the Boosters are quick to point out that they don't have any decision-making authority when it comes to the athletics department. They merely raise the money and provide the information and expertise regarding the funding of various projects.

While very few of us have ever been privy to the discussions between those three entities, it's undeniable that the perception of conflict is there. And anyone who didn't know about it before, certainly learned about it during Jimbo Fisher's acrimonious departure last December.

Publicly, both sides will say the power struggle between departments is overblown. Thrasher flatly denied it was a problem when the Tallahassee Democrat inquired before Fisher's resignation in early December.

“This structure has been in place since the Boosters were founded,” Thrasher told the newspaper. “It has served us well, and I don't see any issues that reasonable adults could not work through."

That may be true. But I can just about guarantee you it will be one of the first questions raised by anyone who is contacted about the vacant athletics director position. That was the case five years ago during the search that ended with Wilcox, and it will be the case again this time around. Prospective A.D.s are going to want to know that they have the authority and power to execute their vision, and that they won't have to plead their case to the leaders of the fund-raising organization to get things done. It will be up to Thrasher to ease their concerns.

And that won't be the only major challenge facing Thrasher with this search. The timing of Wilcox's departure could not have been worse, coming at the start of the fall semester and just before the launch of public fundraising for the new football facility. As attractive as the FSU job is -- and it undoubtedly will draw tons of interest from great candidates -- some will be reluctant to leave their current schools at the beginning of football season, and others might worry about jumping into such an ambitious project right off the bat -- one that they had no say in planning.

On top of all that, Thrasher also will have to answer questions about his own future.

At 74 years of age -- a very energetic 74 years of age -- Thrasher is under contract with FSU through 2020. If he were to retire at the end of that current deal, there's a chance the new athletics director would have a new boss less than two years after taking over. That's probably not a deal-breaker, but it certainly won't help matters, because it's not uncommon for university presidents to surround themselves with an executive staff of their choosing. And some A.D. candidates might not be excited about the prospect of taking a job -- even one as high-profile as Florida State -- when they don't know who they'll be reporting to in the near future.