If I had to guess, I'd say the largest contingent of FSU fans will fall into that first group. They'll want a little more information before coming up with more cash. And after what's transpired during these past two years, who could blame them?



The last time the Seminoles' higher-ups went searching for a new head coach, they ended up with Willie Taggart and signed him to a six-year, $30 million contract -- with more than $25 million guaranteed. So that one didn't exactly go well.

Now, after firing Taggart just 21 games later, while they still owe him around $18 million, FSU's administration appears to be asking donors to help clean up that mess by ponying up additional funds. So it's not surprising that some supporters are skeptical. Even if they have the means to comfortably give more each year, they'd like to know that the Seminoles are going to end up with a better head coach and a more responsible financial arrangement before they make that commitment.

Which brings us to the second and third groups mentioned above -- the ones who assume that letter from Thrasher is a sign that the Seminoles are going big-game hunting with this search. As in either Big Game Bob, or just a similarly high-profile, high-priced head coach.

Why else would FSU be making this plea so publicly, if the Seminoles weren't going to follow it up with a splashy hire?

Again, that's a pretty logical viewpoint.

It seems unlikely FSU would send out a letter like that -- along with the accompanying promotional material selling the vision of a "Renaissance of Florida State Football" -- only to go with interim head coach Odell Haggins as the permanent replacement. That's no offense to Haggins. It just wouldn't seem to align with making a pitch for boosters to raise their donation levels.

One could make a strong case for giving Odell Haggins the job. Especially at a time of transition for the university administration and when the program desperately needs stability and financial prudence. But if FSU was going to go that route, the letter to Seminole Boosters likely would have read much differently. The entire message would have been different.

So does that really mean Thrasher and company feel good about landing Stoops or some other big fish? It's hard to know for sure, but it would certainly stand to reason based on what we know about the entire situation -- and what led us to this point.

If we reflect back on the prevailing wisdom just a month or two ago, there was a strong belief among many of the program's closest followers that we wouldn't be doing any of this in 2019. With Thrasher and Seminole Boosters CEO Andy Miller expected to retire by the end of next year -- and athletics director David Coburn likely to leave around the same time -- most believed the Seminoles' leaders would do anything in their power to avoid making a coaching change right now.