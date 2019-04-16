Scouting FSU's foes: Checking in on opponents' spring games, scrimmages
With nine of Florida State's 12 opponents for 2019 having completed their spring practices and annual spring games or scrimmages, it's time to check in on how each of them fared.
Virginia and Miami have not played their spring games yet, and Louisville is not holding a spring game this year. But here is a snapshot of the top performers from the other nine teams, as well as a brief recap of Miami's open scrimmage, which was held this past weekend.
Game 1 -- Boise State, Aug. 31, in Jacksonville
It was the start of a rebuilding effort on offense for the Broncos this spring, with quarterback Brett Rypien, leading rusher Alexander Mattison and leading receiver Sean Modster all moving on to the next level.
Rypien passed for 3,705 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, while Mattison declared early for the NFL Draft after rushing for 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns. Modster finished his senior year with nearly 1,000 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
Sophomore Chase Cord was Rypien's top backup early last season, but he went down with a torn ACL in October and missed spring practice. He is expected to compete with senior Jaylon Henderson for the starting job in August.
Henderson had a nice statistical effort in the spring game, completing 9 of 13 passes for 187 yards. The highlight was a 53-yard touchdown to Khalil Shakir on his first attempt. Shakir caught three passes for 96 yards, while John Hightower added 92 receiving yards on three receptions.
The Broncos' leading rusher was sophomore Andrew Van Buren, who ran for 47 yards on 12 attempts.
The standout on defense was junior defensive lineman Curtis Weaver, who recorded two sacks. The Broncos' defense racked up eight sacks on the day.
