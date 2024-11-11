Scouting Report: 2025 DE commit Darryll Desir

Desir will take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of Nov. 23 when the Seminoles play Charleston Southern. He is one of two defensive ends the Seminoles have committed to its 2025 recruiting class. Darryll's brother, Mandrell Desir, also committed to FSU on Sunday.

Florida State secured the commitment of 2025 defensive end prospect Darryll Desir on Sunday. Desir, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is from Miami (Fla.) Norland High. He was committed to UCF until last week.

Pat Burnham on Desir's HUDL highlights: "He is extremely quick off the ball and is a long 6-4. He is physical with his hands and does of good job of getting his hands inside on blockers, getting extension and getting off blocks. Plays hard and chases the ball well. He is highly productive. He leads his team in tackles this season with 72 in nine games. He is second on his team with nine sacks. Most of his HUDL tape is vs. the pass and I am not sure he projects as an elite pass rusher at the major college level. However, he does a have a nice frame and once he adds weight and strength, he could be a really solid strongside defensive end."

Please click on the link below to view Desir's HUDL highlights.

Darryll Desir - Hudl



