Scouting Report: Duke

Defense stands out in FSU's final practice availability before Duke game

Defense stands out in FSU's final practice availability before Duke game

A number of defensive players made plays Tuesday morning in the Seminoles' final availability before Friday's game.

 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early

Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early

FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.

 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke

Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.

 • Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Tuesday

Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Tuesday

Florida State continues preparations for its game at Duke with practice on Tuesday morning.

 • Curt Weiler
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win

Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win

Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.

 • Bob Ferrante

