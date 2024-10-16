Scouting Report: Duke

in other news
Defense stands out in FSU's final practice availability before Duke game
A number of defensive players made plays Tuesday morning in the Seminoles' final availability before Friday's game.
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Tuesday
Florida State continues preparations for its game at Duke with practice on Tuesday morning.
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.
