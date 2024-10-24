Advertisement

Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, Tuesday takeaways

Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, Tuesday takeaways

Updates on FSU recruiting, takeaways on the Seminoles and early thoughts on Miami.

 • Patrick Burnham
Miami coach Mario Cristobal on FSU, rivalry vs. the Seminoles

Miami coach Mario Cristobal on FSU, rivalry vs. the Seminoles

Mario Cristobal previews the FSU-Miami matchup.

 • Patrick Burnham
Mike Norvell hopes Miami week brings out the best in his skidding FSU team

Mike Norvell hopes Miami week brings out the best in his skidding FSU team

FSU is a sizable three-touchdown underdog for this week's rivalry game at Miami.

 • Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?

Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?

How is Mike Norvell evaluated? What changes are realistic in offseason? What's next for FSU?

 • Patrick Burnham
Column: There's a process for evaluating, changing football coaches

Column: There's a process for evaluating, changing football coaches

When a team is having issues at one position, attention is drawn to that position coach. When a team is having issues

 • Jerry Kutz

Published Oct 24, 2024
Scouting Report: Miami
Patrick Burnham
Football/Recruiting Analyst
