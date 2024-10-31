Advertisement
in other news
North Carolina HC Mack Brown talks about his team ahead of matchup vs. FSU
Mack Brown on UNC after dominating win over Virginia and the matchup at FSU.
• Patrick Burnham
Observations from FSU's first practice availability of UNC week
FSU kicked off North Carolina week Tuesday morning on the practice field.
• Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: Norvell answers big-picture questions, FSU-Miami wrap
Second watch of FSU-Miami, youth movement and what Mike Norvell said about potential midseason coaching changes.
• Patrick Burnham
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on roster management, Darrell Jackson, UNC
Mike Norvell reflects on Earl Little Jr.'s transition to safety, Darrell Jackson, roster management, UNC run game.
• Bob Ferrante
Who is officially visiting FSU in November?
FSU can host prospects in three more home games, notably vs. UNC and vs. UF. Who is making an on official visit?
• Nick Carlisle
in other news
North Carolina HC Mack Brown talks about his team ahead of matchup vs. FSU
Mack Brown on UNC after dominating win over Virginia and the matchup at FSU.
• Patrick Burnham
Observations from FSU's first practice availability of UNC week
FSU kicked off North Carolina week Tuesday morning on the practice field.
• Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: Norvell answers big-picture questions, FSU-Miami wrap
Second watch of FSU-Miami, youth movement and what Mike Norvell said about potential midseason coaching changes.
• Patrick Burnham
Scouting Report: North Carolina
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Florida State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OG
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- OG
- TE
- OLB
- DT
- S
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 7
Overall Record
1 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 7
Florida St.
4 - 4
N. Carolina
-2.5, O/U 50.5
Finished
36
Miami (FL)
14
Florida St.
23
Duke
16
Florida St.