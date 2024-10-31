Scouting Report: North Carolina

Advertisement

North Carolina HC Mack Brown talks about his team ahead of matchup vs. FSU

North Carolina HC Mack Brown talks about his team ahead of matchup vs. FSU

Mack Brown on UNC after dominating win over Virginia and the matchup at FSU.

 • Patrick Burnham
Observations from FSU's first practice availability of UNC week

Observations from FSU's first practice availability of UNC week

FSU kicked off North Carolina week Tuesday morning on the practice field.

 • Curt Weiler
Seminole Sidelines: Norvell answers big-picture questions, FSU-Miami wrap

Seminole Sidelines: Norvell answers big-picture questions, FSU-Miami wrap

Second watch of FSU-Miami, youth movement and what Mike Norvell said about potential midseason coaching changes.

 • Patrick Burnham
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on roster management, Darrell Jackson, UNC

Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on roster management, Darrell Jackson, UNC

Mike Norvell reflects on Earl Little Jr.'s transition to safety, Darrell Jackson, roster management, UNC run game.

 • Bob Ferrante
Who is officially visiting FSU in November?

Who is officially visiting FSU in November?

FSU can host prospects in three more home games, notably vs. UNC and vs. UF. Who is making an on official visit?

 • Nick Carlisle

Oct 31, 2024
Patrick Burnham
1 - 7
Overall Record
1 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Florida St.
1 - 7
Florida St.
N. Carolina
4 - 4
N. Carolina
-2.5, O/U 50.5
Finished
Miami (FL)
36
Arrow
Miami (FL)
Florida St.
14
Florida St.
Duke
23
Arrow
Duke
Florida St.
16
Florida St.