Despite the departure of star pass-rusher Brian Burns and a handful of other veterans, Florida State's defense is expected to be much improved in the second season under coordinator Harlon Barnett.

The Seminoles return eight of their top 10 tacklers from a year ago, and they also bring back defenders who recorded 10 of the team's 12 interceptions. FSU also will have the benefit of mixing in several impressive newcomers on that side of the ball, including five-star cornerback Akeem Dent and four-star linebacker Jaleel McRae, both of whom stood out as early enrollees in the spring.

Barnett and the 'Noles will need to tap into all of that experience and talent this fall, as they prepare to face as many as nine returning starters at quarterback.

Of 12 regular-season opponents, only season-opening foe Boise State and ACC Atlantic Division rivals N.C. State and Syracuse are guaranteed to be playing with first-year starting quarterbacks in 2019.

Here's a complete breakdown of the QB situations for each of the Seminoles' opponents:

