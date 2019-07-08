Scouting the QBs: FSU Football could face 9 returning starters in 2019
Despite the departure of star pass-rusher Brian Burns and a handful of other veterans, Florida State's defense is expected to be much improved in the second season under coordinator Harlon Barnett.
The Seminoles return eight of their top 10 tacklers from a year ago, and they also bring back defenders who recorded 10 of the team's 12 interceptions. FSU also will have the benefit of mixing in several impressive newcomers on that side of the ball, including five-star cornerback Akeem Dent and four-star linebacker Jaleel McRae, both of whom stood out as early enrollees in the spring.
Barnett and the 'Noles will need to tap into all of that experience and talent this fall, as they prepare to face as many as nine returning starters at quarterback.
Of 12 regular-season opponents, only season-opening foe Boise State and ACC Atlantic Division rivals N.C. State and Syracuse are guaranteed to be playing with first-year starting quarterbacks in 2019.
Here's a complete breakdown of the QB situations for each of the Seminoles' opponents:
Game 1: Boise State -- Broncos must replace 4-year starter Rypien
It has been a long time since Boise State has faced this much uncertainty at quarterback. The Broncos are replacing four-year starter Brett Rypien, who was the Mountain West Conference's all-time leading passer with 13,578 yards, and they will have at least four candidates vying for the top job during preseason practice.
If his surgically repaired knee is fine, sophomore Chase Cord is expected to be the top choice. He displayed some nice passing and running skills early last season before going down with a torn ACL in October. (Cord also sustained a torn ACL in high school.)
The other top candidate is talented true freshman Hank Bachmeier, a four-star prospect who showed plenty of potential in spring practice. Bachmeier is considered the Broncos' quarterback of the future, but it might be a lot to ask for him to make his first college appearance as the starting QB against Florida State in Jacksonville.
Boise also has senior Jaylon Henderson, a dual-threat quarterback who saw action in three games last season, and redshirt freshman Riley Smith, who actually hails from the Jacksonville area; Smith was a three-star prospect at Bartram Trail.
