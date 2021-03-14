 Breaking down FSU's potential foes in first two rounds of NCAA Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 22:38:08 -0500') }} basketball

Scouting FSU's NCAA opener, potential second-round opponents

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
The Florida State men's basketball team will open up play in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against UNC-Greensboro. The Seminoles are a No. 4 seed and the Spartans are a No. 13.

The FSU-UNCG game is set for Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will air on TruTV. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown.

The Seminoles are favored by 11 points against UNCG, while Colorado is a five-point favorite against Georgetown.

Here is a closer look at each of the teams the Seminoles could face in the first two rounds:

UNCG senior Isaiah Miller is averaging more than 19 points per game.
UNCG senior Isaiah Miller is averaging more than 19 points per game. (Dakota Hamilton/ETSU Athletics)

No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro

Mascot: Spartans

Record: 21-8, 13-5 Southern Conference

Coach: Wes Miller, 10th season

Trending: Have won 6 of last 7 games

How they made it: Automatic -- Southern Conference Tournament champions

Notable: This is the Spartans' first NCAA Tournament since 2018 and fourth overall. In that last trip, UNCG fell to No. 4 seed Gonzaga in the opening round, 68-64.

National rankings: 112th in scoring offense (73.6 ppg); 94th in scoring defense (67.4 ppg).

Common opponents with FSU: None

UNCG Projected Starters
Name Ht., Yr., Pos. Statistics

Isaiah Miller

6-0, Sr., G

19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.0 apg

Keyshaun Langley

6-1, So., G

9.8 ppg, 3.5 apg

Kaleb Hunter

6-4, Jr., G

8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Angelo Allegri

6-7, Jr., F

7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Mohammed Abdulsalam

6-9, Jr., F

6.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Senior guard McKinley Wright leads Colorado in scoring and assists.
Senior guard McKinley Wright leads Colorado in scoring and assists. (USAToday Sports Images)

No. 5 seed Colorado

Mascot: Buffaloes

Record: 22-8, 14-6 Pac-12 Conference

Coach: Tad Boyle, 11th season

Trending: Had won 6 straight before falling to Oregon State in Pac-12 title game

How they made it: At-Large, finished third in the Pac-12

Notable: This is the Buffaloes' first NCAA appearance since 2016 and 15th overall. This is their highest seed in the tournament, and no CU players have appeared in an NCAA Tournament game.

National rankings: 123rd in scoring offense (73.0 ppg); 25th in scoring defense (63.3 ppg).

Common opponents with FSU: None

Colorado Projected Starters
Name Ht., Yr., Pos. Statistics

Isaiah Miller

6-0, Sr., G

15.5 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.3 rpg

Eli Parquet

6-3, Jr., G

5.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Evan Battey

6-8, Jr., F

10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg

D'Shawn Schwartz

6-7, Sr., F

8.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Dallas Walton

7-0, Sr., C

6.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Senior guard Jahvon Blair (No. 0) leads the Hoyas in scoring but has been coming off the bench lately.
Senior guard Jahvon Blair (No. 0) leads the Hoyas in scoring but has been coming off the bench lately. (USAToday Sports Images)

No. 12 seed Georgetown

Mascot: Hoyas

Record: 13-12, 7-9 Big East Conference

Coach: Patrick Ewing, fourth season

Trending: Have won 6 of last 7, including four straight in Big East Tournament

How they made it: Automatic -- Big East Tournament champions

Notable: This is the Hoyas' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 and 31st overall. They became the first No. 8 seed in the Big East to win the conference tournament. Leading scorer Jahvon Blair, a 6-4 senior guard, comes off the bench

National rankings: 171st in scoring offense (71.4 ppg); 191st in scoring defense (70.7 ppg).

Common opponents with FSU: None

Georgetown Projected Starters
Name Ht., Yr., Pos. Statistics

Jamorko Pickett

6-9, Sr., F

12.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Dante Harris

6-0, Fr., G

8.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Qudus Wahab

6-11, So., C

12.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Chudier Bile

6-7, Gr., F

10.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Donald Carey

6-5, Gr., G

7.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg

*ALSO SEE: NCAA Bracket


