Scouting FSU's NCAA opener, potential second-round opponents
The Florida State men's basketball team will open up play in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against UNC-Greensboro. The Seminoles are a No. 4 seed and the Spartans are a No. 13.
The FSU-UNCG game is set for Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will air on TruTV. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown.
The Seminoles are favored by 11 points against UNCG, while Colorado is a five-point favorite against Georgetown.
Here is a closer look at each of the teams the Seminoles could face in the first two rounds:
No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro
Mascot: Spartans
Record: 21-8, 13-5 Southern Conference
Coach: Wes Miller, 10th season
Trending: Have won 6 of last 7 games
How they made it: Automatic -- Southern Conference Tournament champions
Notable: This is the Spartans' first NCAA Tournament since 2018 and fourth overall. In that last trip, UNCG fell to No. 4 seed Gonzaga in the opening round, 68-64.
National rankings: 112th in scoring offense (73.6 ppg); 94th in scoring defense (67.4 ppg).
Common opponents with FSU: None
|Name
|Ht., Yr., Pos.
|Statistics
|
Isaiah Miller
|
6-0, Sr., G
|
19.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.0 apg
|
Keyshaun Langley
|
6-1, So., G
|
9.8 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
Kaleb Hunter
|
6-4, Jr., G
|
8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
Angelo Allegri
|
6-7, Jr., F
|
7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
Mohammed Abdulsalam
|
6-9, Jr., F
|
6.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg
------------------------------------------------------------------------
No. 5 seed Colorado
Mascot: Buffaloes
Record: 22-8, 14-6 Pac-12 Conference
Coach: Tad Boyle, 11th season
Trending: Had won 6 straight before falling to Oregon State in Pac-12 title game
How they made it: At-Large, finished third in the Pac-12
Notable: This is the Buffaloes' first NCAA appearance since 2016 and 15th overall. This is their highest seed in the tournament, and no CU players have appeared in an NCAA Tournament game.
National rankings: 123rd in scoring offense (73.0 ppg); 25th in scoring defense (63.3 ppg).
Common opponents with FSU: None
|Name
|Ht., Yr., Pos.
|Statistics
|
Isaiah Miller
|
6-0, Sr., G
|
15.5 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.3 rpg
|
Eli Parquet
|
6-3, Jr., G
|
5.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
Evan Battey
|
6-8, Jr., F
|
10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
D'Shawn Schwartz
|
6-7, Sr., F
|
8.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
Dallas Walton
|
7-0, Sr., C
|
6.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg
------------------------------------------------------------------------
No. 12 seed Georgetown
Mascot: Hoyas
Record: 13-12, 7-9 Big East Conference
Coach: Patrick Ewing, fourth season
Trending: Have won 6 of last 7, including four straight in Big East Tournament
How they made it: Automatic -- Big East Tournament champions
Notable: This is the Hoyas' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 and 31st overall. They became the first No. 8 seed in the Big East to win the conference tournament. Leading scorer Jahvon Blair, a 6-4 senior guard, comes off the bench
National rankings: 171st in scoring offense (71.4 ppg); 191st in scoring defense (70.7 ppg).
Common opponents with FSU: None
|Name
|Ht., Yr., Pos.
|Statistics
|
Jamorko Pickett
|
6-9, Sr., F
|
12.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
|
Dante Harris
|
6-0, Fr., G
|
8.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Qudus Wahab
|
6-11, So., C
|
12.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg
|
Chudier Bile
|
6-7, Gr., F
|
10.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
Donald Carey
|
6-5, Gr., G
|
7.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg
---------------------------
