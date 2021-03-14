The Florida State men's basketball team will open up play in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against UNC-Greensboro. The Seminoles are a No. 4 seed and the Spartans are a No. 13.

The FSU-UNCG game is set for Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will air on TruTV. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown.

The Seminoles are favored by 11 points against UNCG, while Colorado is a five-point favorite against Georgetown.

Here is a closer look at each of the teams the Seminoles could face in the first two rounds:

