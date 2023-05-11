Season on the line for FSU baseball with No. 1 Wake Forest coming to town
Although it won’t be official for a few more weeks, Florida State baseball’s record-tying NCAA Tournament streak could come to an end this weekend.
With two ACC weekend series left in the regular season, the Seminoles (19-28) are in 14th place out of 14 teams in the ACC standings with a 6-18 conference record.
In order to make the ACC Tournament and have a chance to take sole possession of the NCAA record with a 45th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the Seminoles will need to get into at least 12th place in the ACC standings over the next two weeks.
One major problem for the Seminoles is that they have dug themselves into a bit of a hole when it comes to climbing the standings. While not impossible, FSU is at least three games back of every other ACC team entering this weekend.
In order for FSU to make it to Durham for the conference tournament, it will have to go at least 4-2 over its final six conference games. However, in order for that to be enough to get FSU into the conference tournament, both Louisville and Pitt would have to go 0-6 the rest of the way in ACC games. As such, it will almost assuredly take FSU going 5-1 or 6-0 over the rest of its conference slate in order to keep hope alive.
While two losses this weekend would essentially end the Seminoles’ postseason chances, that’s not a conversation FSU head coach Link Jarrett is having with his team.
“I haven't made a huge deal of that. We have to just go play and win and just keep going. How does that impact what you have to do? You have to execute and take it one pitch at a time and play, whether you're playing to win a national championship, whether you're playing to make the tournament or whether you're playing to win a Sunday game or Tuesday night,” Jarrett said Thursday. “I think sometimes the layers of that are inconsequential to the execution and what's going on. They understand that we have to do a lot to get in there but I'm not going to stress that as a massive motivating factor. We just have to play well. We have to get good starts, the guys that we have out of the bullpen have to function and we've got to figure out how to manage these arms.
“That is going to be what carries us, not the knowledge of what you have to do. We've been in a situation for a long time where we have to win so I don't think much changes there other than the totality and the end of it if you don't. That’s real, it's big, but I don't think it factors into the game-planning or the execution.”
Winning two games in a weekend series isn’t an especially hard task on paper, especially considering that FSU enters on a four-game winning streak and these games will be played at home.
But when you factor in the opponent that is headed to Tallahassee this weekend, it proves to be a much more challenging test. Wake Forest arrives in Tallahassee fresh off being named the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history on Monday.
The Demon Deacons (40-7, 18-5 ACC) haven’t dropped a weekend series or lost consecutive games all season. They’re the only team in the country that ranks in the top five in both earned run average (2.56, No. 1) and runs per game (9.5, No. 5).
“They're No. 1 for a reason, top-to-bottom dynamic, talented, complete, offensive, really good on the mound…They’re going to have a handful of guys go really well in the draft. It’s just dynamic horsepower that they have at the plate, on the mound,” Jarrett said of Wake Forest. “I’m excited, but I’m excited every time we get to go out there and play and compete. I know their rankings are good and numbers are good so we really have to be on point in all phases.”
While some coaches may shy away from saying there’s a bit of extra motivation when taking on the top-ranked team in the country, Jarrett didn’t deny it. He’s been on both sides of it as both the hunter and hunted and knows full well the pressure that can come with being the No. 1 team.
“I've been on several sides of this in multiple programs where you are No. 1 or you're chasing No. 1 or you gotta go play No. 1,” Jarrett said. “I think by design when you are No. 1, you’ve got to wear it a little bit and I think everybody that you play, there's that extra little adrenaline piece that goes with it because of the '1' that is by your name. It carries a little weight with it when you are that. I've been on both sides of it and our guys will be excited.”
The three-game series against Wake Forest (Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) will also serve as the final weekend series at Dick Howser Stadium this season. While FSU does have one final midweek home game next Tuesday vs. Kennesaw State, it will honor four seniors in Nander De Sedas, Colton Vincent, Brennen Oxford and Brandon Walker before Saturday’s game. Oxford and Walker are both eligible to return next season should they so choose.
While the Seminoles have struggled in Jarrett’s first season atop his alma mater, he’s been encouraged by the continuing fan support at home games at Howser and is quite excited for one more weekend there this season.
“The crowd has been great. I know this has been tough on fans, players, coaches. This has been tough. They have supported the team all year. We had a nice crowd Tuesday night and this will be good…” Jarrett said. “I'm proud of (the seniors) and I'm appreciative of the fans and I hope we go out there and play good, solid, winning baseball in this last series here at Howser. It's been great. Our guys appreciate it and I know the Animals and the fans have been behind us the whole way.”
