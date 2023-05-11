Although it won’t be official for a few more weeks, Florida State baseball’s record-tying NCAA Tournament streak could come to an end this weekend.

With two ACC weekend series left in the regular season, the Seminoles (19-28) are in 14th place out of 14 teams in the ACC standings with a 6-18 conference record.

In order to make the ACC Tournament and have a chance to take sole possession of the NCAA record with a 45th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the Seminoles will need to get into at least 12th place in the ACC standings over the next two weeks.

One major problem for the Seminoles is that they have dug themselves into a bit of a hole when it comes to climbing the standings. While not impossible, FSU is at least three games back of every other ACC team entering this weekend.

In order for FSU to make it to Durham for the conference tournament, it will have to go at least 4-2 over its final six conference games. However, in order for that to be enough to get FSU into the conference tournament, both Louisville and Pitt would have to go 0-6 the rest of the way in ACC games. As such, it will almost assuredly take FSU going 5-1 or 6-0 over the rest of its conference slate in order to keep hope alive.

While two losses this weekend would essentially end the Seminoles’ postseason chances, that’s not a conversation FSU head coach Link Jarrett is having with his team.

“I haven't made a huge deal of that. We have to just go play and win and just keep going. How does that impact what you have to do? You have to execute and take it one pitch at a time and play, whether you're playing to win a national championship, whether you're playing to make the tournament or whether you're playing to win a Sunday game or Tuesday night,” Jarrett said Thursday. “I think sometimes the layers of that are inconsequential to the execution and what's going on. They understand that we have to do a lot to get in there but I'm not going to stress that as a massive motivating factor. We just have to play well. We have to get good starts, the guys that we have out of the bullpen have to function and we've got to figure out how to manage these arms.

“That is going to be what carries us, not the knowledge of what you have to do. We've been in a situation for a long time where we have to win so I don't think much changes there other than the totality and the end of it if you don't. That’s real, it's big, but I don't think it factors into the game-planning or the execution.”



