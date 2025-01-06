Season stats for Seminoles in NFL, wild card schedule set

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Six carries for 65 yards and two catches for four yards. Season: 104 carries, 444 yards, 2 TDs and 14 catches, 68 yards, 3 TDs

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): One catch for 19 yards in win over Buffalo. Season: 2 catches, 20 yards.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Season: 63 carries, 291 yards, 1 TD and six catches for 59 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Three tackles in loss to Arizona. Season: Seven tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Five tackles and a half sack in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 71 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Two catches for 31 yards in a loss at New England. Season: 29 catches for 556 yards, four touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Inactive due to injury. Season: 46 tackles, nine pass breakups.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): 995 snaps, graded at 79.2 with five sacks allowed at guard by PFF this season.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle and one sack in win at Tennessee. Season: 31 tackles, three sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): One tackle and a half sack in loss to Seattle. Season: 44 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 2 on FGs (including a 53-yarder yards) and 1 of 1 on PATs in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 9 of 11 on FGs, 15 of 15 on PATs

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss to LA Chargers. Season: Five tackles.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): No tackles in overtime loss to Carolina. Season: 16 tackles and a sack.

DB Renardo Green (49ers): Three tackles and three pass breakups in loss at Arizona. Season: 61 tackles, 13 pass breakups, forced fumble, interception.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Made a 23-yard field-goal attempt and an extra-point attempt in loss at Baltimore. Season: 18 of 27 on field-goal attempts and 17 of 20 on extra-point attempts.

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Three tackles in win at Las Vegas. Season: 93 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, one interception, one fumble recovery.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Out for the season with a torn Achilles.

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Three tackles, one sack, one pass breakup in overtime loss to Indianapolis. Season: 40 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in loss at Denver. Season: 10 tackles.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Three tackles in loss at NY Jets. Season: 60 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one sack.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): He has been suspended three games (without pay) by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Season: Five tackles, .5 sacks, 1 pass breakup.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Inactive with a knee injury. Season: Three tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles, two pass breakups.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Did not play in win over NY Giants. Season: 41 tackles, eight sacks, two pass breakups.

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Travis had “some setbacks” in his recovery and won’t play in 2025.

DE Jared Verse (Rams): One tackle in a loss to Seattle. Season: 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in win at Green Bay. Season: 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks.

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Three receptions for 24 yards in win over NY Giants. Season: Five catches on 15 targets for 38 yards.

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Did not play in season finale due to shoulder injury. Season: 181 of 296 for 2,121 yards, 13 TDs and 12 INTs.