Florida State football coach Mike Norvell's effort to infuse the roster with ready-made talent has included dipping into SEC programs to find playmakers. Norvell and his staff made the right impression of the trio of new transfers that spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

DB Jammie Robinson (South Carolina)

Says he wants to be the most physical nickelback FSU has ever had. Will be playing that position and expects the Seminoles to typically have 5 DBs on the field.

Calls teammate Keir Thomas "a dog," says teammates called him "Pops" because of his tenure and experience.

Feels he can "thrive more" by coming to the ACC after having experience in the SEC.

Said the coaching staff did a great job of presenting their scheme, plans for him over Zoom. They demonstrated how nickel was a weakness and how he would fit

On Norvell pushing players during workouts: "I ain't gonna lie, Tour of Duty was one to remember the firs time."

