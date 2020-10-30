 Failures in red zone have compounded issues for FSU offense in second halves
Second-half droughts vexing Norvell, Florida State offense

Ira Schoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Since Jordan Travis took over at quarterback at the beginning of this month, the Florida State offense has become much more explosive and productive in just about every key statistical category.

Except one.

The Seminoles struggled to score points in the second half of games with former starter James Blackman behind center, and they still struggle mightily in that same area.

In fact, they actually have somehow gotten worse.

FSU sophomore receiver Jordan Young tries to fight through a tackle Saturday at Louisville.
FSU sophomore receiver Jordan Young tries to fight through a tackle Saturday at Louisville. (Jamie Rhodes/ACC)

In the first two games of this season, FSU's offense produced a total of 10 second-half points against Georgia Tech and Miami. That was bad.

In Travis' three games against FBS competition, the Seminoles' offense has scored a grand total of six points in second halves -- and they have not scored an offensive point in the past two games, against North Carolina and Louisville. That is incredibly bad.

Those facts are not lost on the Seminoles' offensive brain trust. Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham both looked exasperated when discussing the topic this week.

"We need to finish drives in the second half," Norvell said. "You go back and look at games, and we've moved the ball."

There's no question that finishing drives has been a major problem. In each of their last four games against FBS opponents, the ''Noles have marched to the 5-yard line (or closer to the goal line) in the second half and not scored at all. Not even a field goal.

