In the first two games of this season, FSU's offense produced a total of 10 second-half points against Georgia Tech and Miami. That was bad.

In Travis' three games against FBS competition, the Seminoles' offense has scored a grand total of six points in second halves -- and they have not scored an offensive point in the past two games, against North Carolina and Louisville. That is incredibly bad.

Those facts are not lost on the Seminoles' offensive brain trust. Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham both looked exasperated when discussing the topic this week.

"We need to finish drives in the second half," Norvell said. "You go back and look at games, and we've moved the ball."

There's no question that finishing drives has been a major problem. In each of their last four games against FBS opponents, the ''Noles have marched to the 5-yard line (or closer to the goal line) in the second half and not scored at all. Not even a field goal.