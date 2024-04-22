Florida State is set to lose a player from its crowded and talented wide receiver room to the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman wideout Vandrevius Jacobs has entered the portal, the Osceola has learned.

Jacobs had a very promising 2023 spring for the Seminoles after enrolling early that January. However, that didn't translate much into the 2023 season as he appeared in just five games and recorded three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Jacobs, out of Vero Beach (Fla.) Fort Pierce High, was a three-star prospect, the No. 59 wide receiver in the 2023 class according to Rivals. He's the first FSU offensive player to enter the portal during the spring window and the second player overall after defensive back Greedy Vance.

Of the four high-school wideouts FSU signed in the 2023 class, two have now left the program. Goldie Lawrence transferred to UCF in the winter window and is now in the portal once again after just three months in Orlando.

