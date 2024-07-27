The questions likely won’t diminish much until Florida State’s opener, when receivers can show how much they’ve learned the offense, built rapport with quarterbacks and the production is evident.

But in an FSU wide receiver room that is wide open for playing time, Malik Benson has separated himself — literally with his speed in 1-on-1s with defensive backs as well as figuratively as an experienced, dependable option. Benson looked good in FSU’s 15 spring practices, and he’s shown his comfort has grown within the offense in the first three camp practices as he’s determined to be in the mix for significant playing time.

“I’m very confident in myself and my ability,” Benson said. “Last year I didn’t think that I was able to showcase what I can do. But this year I’m confident that the coaches are going to put me in positions to do what I need to do for this team.”

Benson has made the routine catches and fought through 1-on-1s to haul in the deep passes, too. The progress from the spring through summer and into camp has been evident.

“You could see the benefit of spring to carrying that over, to where he is now,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s just continuing to build all aspects. He’s got a wide-open route tree.

“A lot of the different elements of where he can go, we’ve seen that before. Keon (Coleman) was very similar to that and a guy that could just do so many different things.”

Benson and Coleman have different body types, but it’s quite likely FSU hit again in the portal on a receiver for a third straight year. Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman helped energize the offense in 2022, while Wilson and Coleman showed off their skills and displayed a wide catch radius last fall.

Coleman and Wilson are gone to the NFL, leaving a void in productive, experienced options in the receiver room. FSU has veterans like Ja'Khi Douglas, Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson to go along with a sophomore like Hykeem Williams, but Benson offers perhaps the most well-rounded skill set — height, speed, experience and route-running — at this point of any FSU receiver.