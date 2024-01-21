Seminole Boosters' 2024 spring tour dates set
The Seminole Boosters' tour will feature 18 stops across Florida as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Boston.
The next stop is Feb. 10 in Orlando with football coach Mike Norvell. Register here
Below are the other dates and scheduled guests:
Feb. 17 - Miami, Brooke Wyckoff
Feb. 26 - Polk County, Mike Norvell
Feb. 28 - Naples, Mike Norvell
March 1 - Atlanta, Leonard Hamilton
March 9 - Tampa, Brooke Niles
March 23 - Pittsburgh, Lonni Alameda
April 5 - Boston, Link Jarrett
April 8 - Tallahassee, football assistant coaches
April 17 - Charlotte, N.C., Trey Jones
April 24 - Chicago, Mike Norvell
May 2 - Atlanta, Mike Norvell (private event)
May 8 - Palm Beach, Mike Norvell
May 9 - Miami, Mike Norvell (private event)
May 14 - DeLand, Stephen Ponder
May 15 - Jacksonville, Mike Norvell
May 16 - Panama City, Mike Norvell
May 19 - Tampa, Mike Norvell