The Seminole Boosters' tour will feature 18 stops across Florida as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Boston.

Below are the other dates and scheduled guests:

Feb. 17 - Miami, Brooke Wyckoff

Feb. 26 - Polk County, Mike Norvell

Feb. 28 - Naples, Mike Norvell

March 1 - Atlanta, Leonard Hamilton

March 9 - Tampa, Brooke Niles

March 23 - Pittsburgh, Lonni Alameda

April 5 - Boston, Link Jarrett

April 8 - Tallahassee, football assistant coaches

April 17 - Charlotte, N.C., Trey Jones

April 24 - Chicago, Mike Norvell

May 2 - Atlanta, Mike Norvell (private event)

May 8 - Palm Beach, Mike Norvell

May 9 - Miami, Mike Norvell (private event)

May 14 - DeLand, Stephen Ponder

May 15 - Jacksonville, Mike Norvell

May 16 - Panama City, Mike Norvell

May 19 - Tampa, Mike Norvell

Schedule and speakers are subject to change