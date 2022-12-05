The Florida State ticket office has sent Cheez-it Bowl ticket applications to current 2022 Seminole Booster members and is accepting requests for Florida State’s game against Oklahoma.

The deadline to request tickets is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“Right now we’re accepting requests only,” Assistant Athletic Diirector, Ticket Office said. “Once we know how many requests we have, we’ll begin the process of allocating those tickets. We expect the demand from donors to exceed our supply of tickets.”

That’s good news for the Cheez-it Bowl and for the Florida State and Oklahoma brands but can lead to bad news for individual ticket buyers who don’t plan ahead.

When demand exceeds supply, the FSU Ticket Priority Policy requires the ticket office to allocate tickets by donor level and by donor tier, that’s why the ticket office begins by accepting requests. Once all the requests are in they will begin the painstaking process of allocating those tickets to members based on historic giving and loyalty tier and current donor level.

Chatham expects he’ll be able to let donors who made a request know how many tickets they will receive by Friday, although the exact location may take a couple of extra days.

With demand this high, Chatham does not expect a public sale. Therefore, Seminole fans who are not Seminole Booster members are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the Cheez-it Bowl .

Since demand exceeds supply, the ticket office will need to limit the number of tickets any one Seminole Booster member will receive, so a Booster member looking to buy a large block of tickets together might be advised to purchase through the Cheez-it Bowl.

If you miss the request deadline, visit the Cheez-it Bowl website to order tickets.