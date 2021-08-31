 Preview of the FSU-Notre Dame game by the Seminole Headlines crew
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-31 22:13:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Seminole Headlines previews FSU-Notre Dame showdown -- Warchant Podcasts

Staff
Warchant.com

It's finally here ... a Game Week edition of Seminole Headlines!

Join in on the fun as our Jeff Cameron, Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel break down Florida State's season opener against No. 9 Notre Dame in the way that only they can -- by mixing in a lot of laughs with the analysis.

Watch the full episode below, complete with answers to the Headliners' questions in Hour No. 2.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}