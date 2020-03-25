If you already know who gets your vote, click here to make your picks on the Tribal Council:

Voting begin today both on our Tribal Council message board and on Warchant's Twitter account . The voting window is 24 hours

We begin pairing down the field of 64 today with the Offensive Playmakers Bracket, as No. 1 seed Charlie Ward takes on No. 16 seed Lawrence Dawsey. The other battle features a showdown of running backs -- No. 8 seed Amp Lee and No. 9 seed Dexter Carter. Both of these contests also feature former teammates.

Warchant.com 2020 Bracket Challenge, which will determine the fans' choice for the greatest player in Florida State football history, starts off with a bang as four of the Seminoles' greatest offensive stars square off in individual matchups.

No. 1 seed Charlie Ward vs. No. 16 seed Lawrence Dawsey

Charlie Ward left Florida State as the most decorated player in college football history. He won just about every possible individual award in 1993 and also led the Seminoles to the school's first-ever national championship. The dual-threat quarterback won the Heisman Trophy by one of the biggest margins in the history of the award and finished his career 22-2 as a starter. One of those losses came on a missed field goal at Miami, and the other was at Notre Dame in the national championship season. Ward's game-clinching 78-yard TD pass to Warrick Dunn in the 1993 Florida game is one of the biggest plays in program history. He also was the team's punter in 1988 and became a first-round NBA draft pick after starring for the FSU basketball team.

Lawrence Dawsey started his career as part of FSU's famed Fab Four wide receiver corps. He finished his career as the Fab One, putting together an All-America season as the Seminoles' top receiver in 1990. Dawsey, who was a high school running back in his native Dothan, Ala., finished his career with 128 catches for 2,129 yards and 20 touchdowns. In 1990, he racked up 999 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. He also torched the Seminoles' rivals -- catching 13 passes for 160 yards and a score at Miami and four passes for 172 yards and a score against Florida in the regular-season finale. If you included his numbers from the Blockbuster Bowl against Penn State (the NCAA didn't include bowl games in final stats back then), Dawsey finished the 1990 season with 73 catches for 1,107 yards -- the eighth most in FSU history.

No. 8 seed Amp Lee vs. No. 9 seed Dexter Carter

Amp Lee burst onto the college scene as a true freshman in 1989, totaling 562 total yards and six touchdowns as a backup to Dexter Carter. His slippery moves and gliding running style made him a fan favorite immediately, and he filled in for an injured Carter against Auburn and rushed for 110 yards in his first career start. He finished his three-year career with 2,092 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. Always a threat out of the backfield, Lee also caught 70 passes for 968 yards and eight more TDs. Throughout Florida State history, only three players -- Warrick Dunn, Dalvin Cook and Greg Allen -- have scored more than Lee's 38 career touchdowns. His 16 rushing touchdowns in 1990 were the second-most in program history at the time.

Dexter Carter was only a full-time starter for one season at Florida State, backing up Sammie Smith for a majority of his first three years on campus. But even in a backup role, the eventual first-round pick always found a way to make a big impact. He totaled 3,260 yards (2,528 from scrimmage and 732 on kick returns) in his four years at Florida State, with 22 total touchdowns. In 1989, his lone year as the No. 1 tailback, the speedy Carter had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. In his final regular-season game against Florida, Carter accumulated 97 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving. He then followed that up with 119 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl win over Nebraska. Carter, who always seemed to make big plays in big games, also had four catches for 89 yards against the Cornhuskers in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl win.

