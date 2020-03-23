With the NCAA men's basketball tournament canceled this season, we've all lost out on the chance to fill out brackets and predict the best of the best in college basketball. With that in mind, we hope our Seminole Madness field of 64 tournament will at least fill part of that void: It's the Warchant.com Bracket Challenge. Beginning Wednesday, Warchant will ask fans to choose the No. 1 player in Florida State football history. Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial



We've broken down the field into four 16-team brackets: * Offensive Playmakers * Defensive Playmakers * Linemen (offensive and defensive) * Legends/Special Teams The first three "regions" are pretty self-explanatory. The final one is a combination of eight Seminole "legends," which we've defined as players who graduated by 1985 (just before the Dynasty era really began), and eight special-teams players. The special-teams players were broken down further into two four-team brackets -- kickers/punters and "specialists" (return men or players who specialized in blocking kicks). The No. 1 seeds are a who's who of college football excellence -- Charlie Ward in the Offensive Playmakers division, Deion Sanders in Defensive Playmakers, Walter Jones in Linemen, and Ron Simmons in Legends. In the special-teams categories, Sebastian Janikowski is the top seed among kickers, and Greg Reid is the top seed among specialists. * CLICK HERE for a printable bracket

(Note: Players who already held a spot in one of the other categories were not eligible to also be selected as specialists. That is why Sanders, Peter Warrick and Terrell Buckley are not listed there.)