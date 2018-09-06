Reynolds, who played football at FSU in the 1950s and was a roommate of future coach and television personality Lee Corso, frequently donated gifts and money to the FSU program.

While the rest of the world mourned the passing Thursday of television and film star Burt Reynolds at the age of 82, many in the Florida State community reflected on the life of one of the Seminoles' greatest supporters.

Here is his bio from FSU's official website from when he was tabbed for the Seminoles' Hall of Fame (in 1977).

Buddy Reynolds began his Florida State football career with a 33-yard pass reception against the Georgia Bulldogs as a freshman in 1954. A knee injury forced him from the lineup in mid-season and he missed the entire 1955 campaign following surgery. He returned to Florida State in 1957 but once again was sidelined by injury, which ended a promising career. He went on to become one of the most successful actors in box office history and earned an Academy Award nomination in 1999. For years he has hosted a segment of the Bobby Bowden Show along with close friend Gene Deckerhoff and he has remained a ardent supporter of Seminole Athletics and the entire university.

Reynolds' death was met with heartfelt comments from many in the university community and beyond: