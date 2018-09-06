Seminole Nation, many others reflect on Burt Reynolds' passing
While the rest of the world mourned the passing Thursday of television and film star Burt Reynolds at the age of 82, many in the Florida State community reflected on the life of one of the Seminoles' greatest supporters.
Reynolds, who played football at FSU in the 1950s and was a roommate of future coach and television personality Lee Corso, frequently donated gifts and money to the FSU program.
Here is his bio from FSU's official website from when he was tabbed for the Seminoles' Hall of Fame (in 1977).
Buddy Reynolds began his Florida State football career with a 33-yard pass reception against the Georgia Bulldogs as a freshman in 1954. A knee injury forced him from the lineup in mid-season and he missed the entire 1955 campaign following surgery. He returned to Florida State in 1957 but once again was sidelined by injury, which ended a promising career. He went on to become one of the most successful actors in box office history and earned an Academy Award nomination in 1999. For years he has hosted a segment of the Bobby Bowden Show along with close friend Gene Deckerhoff and he has remained a ardent supporter of Seminole Athletics and the entire university.
Reynolds' death was met with heartfelt comments from many in the university community and beyond:
“The entire FSU family is saddened to learn we have lost our good friend Burt Reynolds. ... We will miss him dearly.” - FSU President John Thrasher pic.twitter.com/tNOyE8EDlT— Florida State University (@floridastate) September 6, 2018
For 26 years Burt Reynolds re-lived Great Moments in FSU History on the Bobby Bowden TV Show. Reports of his death at age 82 bring sadness to the Seminole Family. Burt loved his Seminoles---Class of '57. RIP Burton. pic.twitter.com/bpeXjOa7ux— Gene Deckerhoff (@gened01) September 6, 2018
Coach Corso and Burt Reynolds were college roommates and teammates at Florida State. They became life-long friends.— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 6, 2018
Corso on the passing of "Buddy": pic.twitter.com/4dOoENMkkj
Oh man super bummed to hear the news on Burt Reynolds. He was one cool dude. Always made time to get back to Tallahassee to support the Noles too. Rest In Peace. #legend pic.twitter.com/jTO3HNt7c7— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 6, 2018
We will always remember and cherish all the great things Burt Reynolds did for @pbcgov and our beloved alma mater @floridastate. He will be missed, but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7hZabfwl9t— PBC Seminole Club (@PBNoles) September 6, 2018
RIP Burt Reynolds, always a great guy. Rolled out the red carpet when we would visit LA or Jupiter to do his segments for the Bowden show. Chatted for hours about movies, sports, women and everything in between like long lost buddies. Eastbound and Down Bandit!!! pic.twitter.com/7ozay94OdA— Official Seminole Productions (@OfficialSemPro) September 6, 2018
Another Seminole legend gone. Burt Reynolds will always have a special place in my heart. Kindness he showed after I committed to play at FSU & being from his “hood.” Spending time with him at his museum, dinner, communicating w/him over the years was special. #RIPBandit #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/3ftnhtmDnG— David Castillo (@DavidCastilloMD) September 6, 2018
We are sad to hear about the passing of beloved actor and #FSU alumnus Burt Reynolds. Goodbye, Bandit. We will miss you. #RIP pic.twitter.com/1xQcMXJjsV— FSU Education (@fsueducation) September 6, 2018
So saddened by the passing of my old friend Burt Reynolds. He was a man who lived life to the fullest. Loved our time together on the set of Cannonball II & our trip to FSU. Thank u for the smiles. RIP Buddy— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) September 6, 2018
RIP to Burt Reynolds, a man who became so much more than Lee Corso’s roommate. Here the two are on the 1956 Florida State football team. pic.twitter.com/7UGDe9VeUl— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 6, 2018
Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018
“Stroker Ace was born to race”— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018
Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR
Working with Burt Reynolds was a bucket list check mark. Great guy. Icon. Hey bandit, rest peaceful. -T pic.twitter.com/eI1VzgdZVg— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 6, 2018
Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council