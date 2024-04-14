With 131 long days between the tax filing deadline and Florida State’s 2024 kickoff in Dublin, Ireland, Seminole fans anxiously await this Saturday’s Seminole Showcase for their first glimpse of the 2024 team. And if you want all the intel, you’ll want to hear Mike Norvell’s thoughts at Friday evening’s Seminole Showcase Preview from 5-7:30 at the Moon.

The event will include several current players and athletic staff, alumni players and coaches, a silent auction with autographed memorabilia, dining, merchandise and adventure, light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. The Voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, will serve as emcee and be joined by staff writers from The Osceola, Warchant, and 247 Sports, who will share their candid observations about spring ball as a lead up to Norvell’s comments.

Tickets for the family-friendly event are $40 plus fees and can be purchased at MoonEvents.com. Sponsorship is also available and include a reserved table and complimentary drinks.

Dress is business casual. Proceeds will benefit The Battle’s End, which is the NIL collective that works with FSU student-athletes.

Now that student-athletes can be compensated, universities across the country look to private and well-funded collectives to enable NIL opportunities for student-athletes in all sports. The Battle’s End was founded to build a sustainable, best-in-class NIL operation for Florida State’s student-athletes.

“The importance of success in the NIL space is obvious, so it’s critical for all of us to be intentional, and aspirational in our efforts,” said FSU Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Alford. “This is a time of tremendous opportunities for fans to invest in our student-athletes’ personal success and to engage directly with them, in addition to providing unparalleled impact on our performance in all facets of competition.”

Norvell explains the importance of NIL quite simply: “If you want to support Florida State’s student-athletes, join Battle’s End."

By NCAA rule, universities cannot fund collectives or compensate student-athletes. National collectives, like The Battle’s End, must be self-sustaining, which for all practical purposes means they must look to supporters and, to the extent they can, corporate partners, to fund NIL compensation for players.

"I can speak for everyone associated with The Battle's End when I say we are very proud of the support we have given Coach Norvell and his staff as they continue to take the program back to national prominence,” said Ingram Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Battle’s End, Last year’s historic 13-0 campaign reminded the college football world that FSU is an elite program and intends to be a force for many years to come. Our support for FSU athletes is made possible by our members and supporters. The success of events like this provides unique value to the TBE community while fueling our ability to provide championship-caliber support."

For more information about the Seminole Showcase Preview, sponsorship or silent auction items, contact Jerry Kutz at 850.508.8690 or jerrykutz939913@gmail.com