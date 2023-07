On Friday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, athletics director Michael Alford discusses FSU's football operations building construction, ticket sales, softball, baseball and NIL with the Osceola's Bob Ferrante.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify