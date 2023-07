On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Florida State baseball's Chip Baker (AKA "Big Shooter") is hanging up the cleats after 39 years serving as an Assistant Coach and Director of Baseball Operations. Chip goes 1 on 1 with The Osceola's Ariya Massoudi to detail the decision and sharing some favorite memories of Jameis Winston, Buster Posey, JD Drew and Mike Martin Sr.