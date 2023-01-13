Join us as we discuss what has been a busy, revolving door with the transfer portal in this college football offseason for Florida State. But the positives far outweigh the negatives. The new portal players as well as a large group of returning players — from Jordan Travis to Jared Verse — has fueled the hype train for the 2023 season.

Listen in as Ariya Massoudi hosts a show with a roundtable that includes Patrick Burnham, Charles Fishbein, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante.

We wrap the show by discussing FSU men's basketball and the return of freshman forward Baba Miller as well as reasons to be excited about an FSU women's basketball team that knocked off No. 11 NC State on Thursday.

Look for Seminole Sidelines every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:30 p.m. We will be live on our YouTube channel (click to subscribe below) to watch us live and we'll answer your questions. Or you can watch the videos or listen as you have time.

A podcast version of each show will be uploaded to your Apple or Spotify feeds.