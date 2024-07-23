College Football is just four weeks away for Seminole fans.

The Florida State Seminoles open up fall camp on Wednesday morning but before any pads come on, talking season needed to finish up. Accompanied by Patrick Payton, Josh Farmer and Darius Washington, Head Coach Mike Norvell spoke at ACC Media Day in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In this episode of Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by publisher Jerry Kutz and recruiting writer Nick Carlisle to briefly discuss some key talking points from the event and preview some key storylines before fall camp opens up later in the week.