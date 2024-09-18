Advertisement
Published Sep 18, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: ACC's attempt to restructure revenue, FSU BOT notes
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Jerry Kutz and Bob Ferrante unpack what the ACC could be doing by extending an olive branch to resolve the FSU, Clemson lawsuits with an attempt to restructure revenue. We also offer thoughts on Tennessee's "talent tax" and notes from FSU's Board of Trustees meeting.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Mowrey Law Firm and Backshore Apparel.





