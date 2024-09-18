Seminole Sidelines: ACC's attempt to restructure revenue, FSU BOT notes

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Jerry Kutz and Bob Ferrante unpack what the ACC could be doing by extending an olive branch to resolve the FSU, Clemson lawsuits with an attempt to restructure revenue. We also offer thoughts on Tennessee's "talent tax" and notes from FSU's Board of Trustees meeting.

