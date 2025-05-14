Advertisement
Published May 14, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: Baseball with Eric Luallen, recruiting, ACC meetings
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@OsceolaPat

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, FSU baseball voice Eric Luallen joins Patrick Burnham to discuss the Seminoles' trip to California and a top-5 series beginning Thursday between FSU and North Carolina.

Patrick and Nick Carlisle also talk FSU recruiting, and Bob Ferrante joins the show to give a few updates from the Osceola's trip to Amelia Island for the ACC's Spring Meetings.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

