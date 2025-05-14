Seminole Sidelines: Baseball with Eric Luallen, recruiting, ACC meetings

On Wednesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, FSU baseball voice Eric Luallen joins Patrick Burnham to discuss the Seminoles' trip to California and a top-5 series beginning Thursday between FSU and North Carolina.

Patrick and Nick Carlisle also talk FSU recruiting, and Bob Ferrante joins the show to give a few updates from the Osceola's trip to Amelia Island for the ACC's Spring Meetings.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.