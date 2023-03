Osceola recruiting analyst Charles Fishbein joins Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante to start the show and we discuss the legacy weekend for the first 15 minutes of our show.

Then, Curt and Bob discuss the start of ACC baseball with FSU vs. Pitt, a top-10 softball series for the Seminoles and wrap up by giving thoughts on the projections for Sunday's bracket reveal shows for the men's and women's basketball field of 68.