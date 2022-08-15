Seminole Sidelines: Breaking down Jax trip, second scrimmage

Former Florida State great and NFL vet Todd Fordham joins the show as Patrick Burnham and Ariya Massoudi analyze the Seminoles’ trip to Jacksonville for a few practices and their second scrimmage on Saturday.

You can listen to video of the show below or on our podcast feed on Apple or Spotify on the links below. Thanks to Alumni Hall and the FSU ticket office for sponsoring the show.

Show highlights include:

1:30 – Todd Fordham joins us and discusses what he observed from Friday’s practice, particularly his impressions of OL coach / offensive coordinator Alex Atkins

8:45 – Reflections on Jacksonville trip. Patrick thinks the Thursday practice was the most physical so far in FSU’s camp

17 – Discussing quarterbacks Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy

20:45 – Wide receivers, Johnny Wilson’s development

23:45 – Discussing Lawrance Toafili's camp

25 – The impact of Mycah Pittman

26:45 – Defensive stars from preseason camp

FSU is now less than two weeks away from kickoff against Duquesne on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.

