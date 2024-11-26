AdvertisementAdvertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: Byron Louis decommits, what's next with Solomon Thomas?
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, FSU loses four-star running back Byron Louis to Florida (which has already grabbed commitments from QB Tramell Jones and OL Daniel Pierre Louis). The early signing period is one week away and FSU is trying to hold on to its commitments, including five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

