Seminole Sidelines: Byron Louis decommits, what's next with Solomon Thomas?

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, FSU loses four-star running back Byron Louis to Florida (which has already grabbed commitments from QB Tramell Jones and OL Daniel Pierre Louis). The early signing period is one week away and FSU is trying to hold on to its commitments, including five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

