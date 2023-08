On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, the Osceola's staff of Jerry Kutz, Patrick Burnham, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante discuss players who have impressed, position groups that have improved and what else we want to see from the Seminoles before the opener against LSU.

We also address why the Aug. 15 deadline to inform the ACC of a departure went by quietly. And we wrap up by discussing what's next for FSU, with a healthy of dose of realism but also some optimism.