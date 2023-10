On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, Osceola analysts Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein discuss five-star safety KJ Bolden's visit to FSU as well as four-star DE target LJ McCray's official visit.

Is FSU in play for Jalewis Solomon, who has decommitted from Auburn? Also thoughts on Ny Carr committing to Miami updates on Koby Howard and Taevion Swint as well as thoughts on FSU's 2026 commitment Trey Bell.