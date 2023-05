On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines, it's graduation week for a number of FSU's athletes (congrats!). Senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante discuss the importance of the APR scores and why the numbers for football are so encouraging.

Also, FSU softball plays at Florida on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (ESPNU) and is a win away this weekend from claiming an ACC softball title. FSU hosts Louisville in a matchup of two of the top teams in the league's standings.

And some thoughts from an FSU baseball road trip to Jacksonville and what's next when the Seminoles play host to Mercer in a three-game series on Friday.