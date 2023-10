On Wednesday's edition of Seminole Sidelines' Reeling Them In recruiting report, host Pat Burnham and Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein discuss the latest news surrounding FSU football's recruiting efforts.

Talking points for the show include changes to the length of the NCAA's transfer portal window in December and January. We also break down the senior film of 2024 OT commit Jayden Todd and DE target LJ McCray, who will be visiting FSU this weekend.

Fish also provides updates on where FSU stands with 2024 recruits like receiver Jeremiah Smith, receiver Ny Carr, cornerback Jamari Howard and defensive end Booker Pickett (among others).