Host Patrick Burnham leads a roundtable discussion with the Osceola staff — Jerry Kutz, Curt Weiler, Bob Ferrante and Nick Carlisle — as we reflect on what we saw on Wednesday, the first day of FSU's preseason practice. We go position by position and reflect first on the offense and then on the defense.

Observations from FSU's offense after the first day of practice

Observations from FSU's defense after the first day of practice

