FSU takes down UNC on Senior Day

The Florida State soccer team defeated North Carolina 4-2 on Friday night.

 • Justin Hood
FSU baseball to face Alabama in exhibition on Saturday

After struggling on the mound in an exhibition against Auburn, FSU now plays host to Alabama.

 • Patrick Nelson
The Osceola's keys to an FSU win, predictions vs. No. 6 Miami

What are keys to an FSU upset of Miami on Saturday.

 • Patrick Burnham
FSU D set for major test vs. Heisman frontrunner Cam Ward, Miami offense

FSU will have to try to contain a quarterback in the middle of an exceptional season this weekend in Miami's Cam Ward.

 • Curt Weiler
Observations from FSU basketball's exhibition win over Saint Leo

With so many newcomers, there was a lot to note in FSU's first preseason exhibition.

 • Curt Weiler

Published Oct 26, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Miami
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Saturday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein for a discussion on FSU's 36-14 loss at Miami.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.


