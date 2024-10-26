Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss at Miami

in other news
FSU takes down UNC on Senior Day
The Florida State soccer team defeated North Carolina 4-2 on Friday night.
FSU baseball to face Alabama in exhibition on Saturday
After struggling on the mound in an exhibition against Auburn, FSU now plays host to Alabama.
The Osceola's keys to an FSU win, predictions vs. No. 6 Miami
What are keys to an FSU upset of Miami on Saturday.
FSU D set for major test vs. Heisman frontrunner Cam Ward, Miami offense
FSU will have to try to contain a quarterback in the middle of an exceptional season this weekend in Miami's Cam Ward.
Observations from FSU basketball's exhibition win over Saint Leo
With so many newcomers, there was a lot to note in FSU's first preseason exhibition.
in other news
FSU takes down UNC on Senior Day
The Florida State soccer team defeated North Carolina 4-2 on Friday night.
FSU baseball to face Alabama in exhibition on Saturday
After struggling on the mound in an exhibition against Auburn, FSU now plays host to Alabama.
The Osceola's keys to an FSU win, predictions vs. No. 6 Miami
What are keys to an FSU upset of Miami on Saturday.
On Saturday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein for a discussion on FSU's 36-14 loss at Miami.
Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
- OG
- PRO
- WR
- RB
- OG
- S
- OG
- TE
- OLB
- DT