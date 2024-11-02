Advertisement

Live Updates: FSU baseball closes out fall camp with Garnet & Gold Game

Live Updates: FSU baseball closes out fall camp with Garnet & Gold Game

Follow along as FSU puts a bow on fall baseball with a split-squad scrimmage.

 Curt Weiler
Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend

Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend

Florida State is expecting a large group of prospects on campus for the North Carolina game this weekend.

 Nick Carlisle
The Osceola's predictions, keys to a Florida State win over North Carolina

The Osceola's predictions, keys to a Florida State win over North Carolina

The Osceola staff is split on who will win but there are defined keys to an FSU victory over UNC on Saturday.

 Patrick Burnham
Seminole Sidelines: FSU-UNC preview, football facility updates

Seminole Sidelines: FSU-UNC preview, football facility updates

Patrick Burnham and Jerry Kutz discuss Florida State's matchup with UNC. Jerry gives updates on the football facility.

 Patrick Burnham
Takeaways from FSU's second hoops exhibition vs. UWF

Takeaways from FSU's second hoops exhibition vs. UWF

Thoughts on Jamir Watkins, Taylor Bowen and newcomers after FSU's 100-56 win.

 Bob Ferrante

Published Nov 2, 2024
Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to UNC
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Saturday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss UNC's 35-11 win over Florida State on Saturday. The guys reflect on a long night for the Seminoles on offense, defense and special teams.

