Seminole Sidelines: First impressions of FSU's loss to UNC

Live Updates: FSU baseball closes out fall camp with Garnet & Gold Game
Follow along as FSU puts a bow on fall baseball with a split-squad scrimmage.
Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend
Florida State is expecting a large group of prospects on campus for the North Carolina game this weekend.
The Osceola's predictions, keys to a Florida State win over North Carolina
The Osceola staff is split on who will win but there are defined keys to an FSU victory over UNC on Saturday.
Seminole Sidelines: FSU-UNC preview, football facility updates
Patrick Burnham and Jerry Kutz discuss Florida State's matchup with UNC. Jerry gives updates on the football facility.
Takeaways from FSU's second hoops exhibition vs. UWF
Thoughts on Jamir Watkins, Taylor Bowen and newcomers after FSU's 100-56 win.
On Saturday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbein discuss UNC's 35-11 win over Florida State on Saturday. The guys reflect on a long night for the Seminoles on offense, defense and special teams.
