Osceola football analysts Mark Salva and Patrick Burnham join publisher Jerry Kutz and editor Bob Ferrante as we break down Florida State's 41-16 win at Wake Forest, snapping a three-game slide to the Demon Deacons.

While there was a lackluster third quarter, there's plenty to like from a passing game that saw Jordan Travis have a season-best game despite the Seminoles being down three receivers. The defense also forced nine punts, including seven three-and-outs.

We wrap up by discussing the initial four-team College Football Playoff standings, which will be revealed on Tuesday night. Does FSU have an argument to be ranked higher than No. 4?