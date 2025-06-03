Seminole Sidelines: First weekend of official visitors, FSU regional win

On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle reflect on the first weekend of official visitors and their interactions with FSU's football coaches.

Later, Curt Weiler joins the show to discuss FSU's regional win over Mississippi State. The Seminoles will travel to Oregon State for a best-of-three Super Regional.

