Published Jun 3, 2025
Seminole Sidelines: First weekend of official visitors, FSU regional win
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
On Monday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle reflect on the first weekend of official visitors and their interactions with FSU's football coaches.

Later, Curt Weiler joins the show to discuss FSU's regional win over Mississippi State. The Seminoles will travel to Oregon State for a best-of-three Super Regional.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

